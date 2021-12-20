Fleetwood Bank Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Fleetwood Bank stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73. Fleetwood Bank has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $85.00.
About Fleetwood Bank
