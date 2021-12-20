Fleetwood Bank Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Fleetwood Bank stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73. Fleetwood Bank has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Get Fleetwood Bank alerts:

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers commercial, installment, and residential loans to its customers located in Berks and Lehigh counties of Pennsylvania. The firm also offers deposit products to its customers including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.