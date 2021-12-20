Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $16,650,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25,490.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 52,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $269.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.17 and its 200-day moving average is $263.53. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $217.31 and a twelve month high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

