Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $236,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.32 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

