Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595,616 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 247,547 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 667,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 277,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $130.66 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05.

