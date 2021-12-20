Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.97 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

