Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

