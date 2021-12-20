FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Up 35.8% in November

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in FirstService by 27.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at $298,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSV opened at $189.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.26. FirstService has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSV. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

