FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $65.31 on Monday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. FMR LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,562 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in FirstCash by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,607 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.