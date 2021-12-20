First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Stock Position Lessened by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 536.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 688,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 580,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 40,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 451,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 183,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 318,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

