First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $26,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,409,000 after purchasing an additional 425,952 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 413,406 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,547,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after acquiring an additional 208,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.57 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

