First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SDVY stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

