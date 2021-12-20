First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $353,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,512,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,800,000 after purchasing an additional 352,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

