First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Trimmed by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 491,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.10 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

