First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR traded down $7.40 on Wednesday, reaching $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,586. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.1% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.