First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Research analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

FNWB traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $195.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $30,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

