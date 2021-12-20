First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,890.40

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,890.40 ($24.98) and last traded at GBX 1,926 ($25.45), with a volume of 5667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,990 ($26.30).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,218.56. The stock has a market cap of £535.60 million and a P/E ratio of 679.31.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

