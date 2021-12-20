First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.30. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $14.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 963,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

