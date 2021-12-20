First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.30. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $14.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 963,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
