Firo Price Reaches $4.97 on Major Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00010823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $63.13 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,697,124 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

