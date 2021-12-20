Financial Survey: Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 46.73 -$298.46 million ($1.23) -4.96 MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sorrento Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 369.95%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 524.51%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -692.36% -166.48% -42.75% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in New York.

