Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.00. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 84.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 337,092 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

