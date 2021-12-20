Financial Contrast: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) vs. Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Monolithic Power Systems and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 9 0 2.90 Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus target price of $560.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.01%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 88.12%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 19.22% 19.66% 15.47% Applied Optoelectronics -25.33% -11.15% -6.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Applied Optoelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 26.36 $164.38 million $4.45 108.54 Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.66 -$58.45 million ($2.05) -2.77

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Applied Optoelectronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

