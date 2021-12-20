Financial Contrast: LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) versus Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get LifeMD alerts:

This table compares LifeMD and Airsculpt Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $37.29 million 3.51 -$58.65 million ($4.21) -1.02 Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 10.64 $7.58 million N/A N/A

Airsculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LifeMD and Airsculpt Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

LifeMD presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 262.15%. Airsculpt Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.92%. Given LifeMD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares LifeMD and Airsculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -95.77% N/A -358.28% Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats LifeMD on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States. The company’s brands include Shapiro, Rex, and Nava. LifeMD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.