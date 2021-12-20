Filecoin Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and $370.96 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $34.61 or 0.00073840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.78 or 0.08267746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,811.99 or 0.99884226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.12 or 0.01111933 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 139,951,305 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

