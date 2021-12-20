Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,376,000 after purchasing an additional 808,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after purchasing an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

