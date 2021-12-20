Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $260.64 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $266.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average is $253.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

