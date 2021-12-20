Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $117.50 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.45.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

