Fermata Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $98.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.34. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

