F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,593 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 21.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 32.6% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 50.5% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 20,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $233.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.88. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $239.12. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.09.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

