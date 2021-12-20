Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.07. 215,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,229,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $245.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

