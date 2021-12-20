extraDNA Trading 6% Lower This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $393,728.67 and approximately $82,287.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.60 or 0.99575489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00274656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.00419789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00177236 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001940 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

