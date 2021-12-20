Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 51,766 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $19.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

