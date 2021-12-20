Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.08. 13,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,910. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

