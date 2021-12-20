eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $309,330.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $309,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $466,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $495,750.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.