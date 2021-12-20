Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 793 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 99,720 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,027.0% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,397,000.

FIDU stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

