Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 47 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $454.91. 210,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

