Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.54. The company had a trading volume of 55,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.