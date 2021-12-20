Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

LQD traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $132.69. 67,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,551,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average is $133.98. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

