Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 181,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,320,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.