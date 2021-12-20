Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,390 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,877. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.56.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

