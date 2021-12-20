Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Buys $15,019.78 in Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Justin J. File purchased 40,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $15,019.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of EVFM stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.37. 7,186,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,253. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.53.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
EVFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
