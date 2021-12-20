Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Buys $15,019.78 in Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Justin J. File purchased 40,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $15,019.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EVFM stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.37. 7,186,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,253. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth $798,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

