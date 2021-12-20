Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Position Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $266.93 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

