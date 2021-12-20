ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 1,638,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.9 days.
OTCMKTS:ESRCF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05. ESR Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.
About ESR Cayman
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for ESR Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.