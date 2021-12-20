ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 1,638,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ESRCF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05. ESR Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Get ESR Cayman alerts:

About ESR Cayman

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.