Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

NYSE ELS opened at $83.90 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.