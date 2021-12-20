Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

NYSE ELS opened at $83.90 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.