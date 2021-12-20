Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.