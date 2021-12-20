Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for United Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,045,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Bankshares by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Bankshares by 674.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.