EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Down 27.5% in November

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,673,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,958,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 130,042 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.56. 129,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

