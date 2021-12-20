Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

