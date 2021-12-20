Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,688.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 682,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,284,000 after acquiring an additional 581,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,062,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

