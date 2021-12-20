Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENGH. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE ENGH traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 53,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.94. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$43.31 and a 1 year high of C$66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

