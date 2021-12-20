Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 92,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,954,418 shares.The stock last traded at $8.62 and had previously closed at $9.12.

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enerplus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 281,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 73.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

